Britney Spears says she celebrated her 40th birthday with ‘tears of joy’

Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday today with her fiancé, festive balloons, fireworks — and a few “tears of joy.”

Britney shared a video on Instagram showing some of her birthday festivities. The clip, set to a remix of Madonna’s “Frozen,” shows a room decorated with balloons spelling out “Happy Birthday Britney.” Next, we see Spears’ fiancé, actor and trainer Sam Asghari popping open a bottle of bubbly on a private plane. A beautifully decorated cake in the shape of the letter “B” lies on a table beside him.

The video ends with dozens of fireworks exploding in the nighttime sky.

Her caption said, “I’m so blessed and grateful !!!! Tears of joy today … Thank you for all the b-day wishes 🥳🎂🎈🎉 !!!! Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne 🥂 no lie !!!!”

In the caption of one post, Spears wrote, “Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away … as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics 😂📷 … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever 🤷🏼‍♀️💅🏼 !!!!”

“God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!” she added. “That beautiful … nice … and warm f—ing fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post. “And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!” (today.com and instagram).

We are SO happy for Britney and are wishing her a very happy year to follow her very happy birthday!