Britney Spears & The Backstreet Boys Released A Song Together & It IS Taking Us Back To The Good ‘Ol Days! LISTEN HERE

Britney Spears released ‘Matches’ early Friday morning, writing on social media:

“‘Matches’ featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together.”

The boy band was equally thrilled saying:

“What a GLORIOUS day it is … we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!”

The single is on the deluxe reissue of her 2016 album ‘Glory’. Check out Matches below!!