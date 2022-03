If you want to add some trees to your yard, the City of Surrey still has some trees for sale as part of their annual tree sale!



They’ve already sold 90% of their stock but still have beech and gold russet apple trees available!

Trees are $20 beach and available until March 16th.

It’s all part of the city’s commitment in keeping Surrey a green and healthy, thriving city!

To buy one, and view a full list of the trees for sale, go to surrey.ca/treesale!