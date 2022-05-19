Canada Day fireworks in Vancouver have been cancelled for a third year in a row

For the third consecutive year, the traditional Canada Day fireworks at Canada Place in downtown Vancouver have been cancelled. Bummer!!!

But this time, it is not directly due to the pandemic… The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority states its reason for cancellation is due to rising costs for events, safety, and security. Instead, it is redirecting its resources towards the Canada Day daytime programming.

The inaugural Formula E race which was scheduled for Canada Day weekend was cancelled as well due to time constraints and deadline issues. Maybe next year?

To read more info from Daily Hive on this story click HERE.

