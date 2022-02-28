Canada eases International Travel Restrictions starting today

Canada is easing several travel measures starting today for people entering the country. But some rules remain, including the pre-arrival COVID-19 test requirement, which means returning home from abroad can still be complicated and costly.

Here’s what you need to know if you have upcoming travel plans.

For the past year, the federal government has required that travellers entering Canada show proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR, taken within 72 hours of their departing flight or planned arrival at the land border. People can opt to instead take a rapid antigen test, which is typically cheaper (generally under $100) and more convenient, as results are available within minutes.

Those who are fully vaccinated will only be randomly selected for on arrival testing and individuals have the option of using a rapid antigen test result taken the day prior to their scheduled flight. Furthermore, fully vaccinated travellers who get selected for random testing are no longer required to quarantine while awaiting their test results.

Unvaccinated Canadian travellers will continue to be tested on arrival and are still required to quarantine for 14 days. They will need to be tested again on day eight of their quarantine. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are still barred from travelling to Canada, barring few exemptions. Unvaccinated children coming to Canada who are travelling with vaccinated adults now no longer have to isolate from school or daycare for 14 days.