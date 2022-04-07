Canada introduces two-year ban on foreign home buyers to cool off housing market

If you’re in the market to buy some real estate, this may be some good news for you! The federal government has introduced a ban on most foreign homebuyers in an attempt to cool off the housing market.

Heres the story:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland announced the plans in Thursday’s federal budget reveal.

“We will make the market fairer for Canadians,” said Freeland in the House of Commons. “We will prevent foreign investors from parking their money in Canada by buying up homes.”

It is now illegal for foreigners to buy residential properties in Canada for the next two years. This includes condos, apartments, and single residential units.

Students, foreign workers, permanent residents, and foreigners buying their primary residence in Canada will be exempt from the measures.

Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tasked his cabinet with creating a temporary foreign homebuyers ban.

Now that it has come to fruition, the true test is if it can tame the rising cost of housing amid Canada’s inflation rate, which is surging at a historically fast pace.

In February, the average price for a home in Canada hit a new record high of $748,450, up 21% year-over-year.

Statistics Canada’s latest report saw a 6.6% increase in home prices, the fastest pace since 1983. This saw a hike for both owned and rented homes or apartments.

On top of that, the overall cost of living has risen, with Canadians having to shell out more for gas, food, and appliances since January.

This economic environment has caused millennials to put plans to buy a home on ice, according to a recent report.

The government is expected to spend $10 billion over the next five years tackling housing affordability in Canada (DailyHive).

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think it will help or will it still be very difficult to buy property with the rate of local competition? Join in on the conversation on Facebook @Pulse1077!