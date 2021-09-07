CANADA OPENS DOORS FOR FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELLERS

The federal government is allowing fully vaccinated international travellers (who are vaccinated with Health Canada-approved vaccines) to visit Canada for non-essential reasons with ease in restrictions starting Tuesday, September 7th at midnight.

The approved vaccinations accepted by Health Canada are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca (aka Covishield), and Johnson & Johnson.

The restrictions still in place include a 14-day period wait after the last vaccine was administered and a negative molecular test within the last 72 hours prior to travelling is required. Travellers must upload their vaccination proof through the ArriveCAN app or through the online web portal.

“The great thing in air is that you’ve got the airline working with you, who will not allow individuals to get on if they’re not meeting all of the requirements. The land border is a different beast.” said Denis Vinetter, vice-president of the travellers branch of the Canada Border Services Agency. (via CityNews)

CBSA has been conducting random tests on travellers for some time, and will continue to do so to ensure the restrictions are being adhered to.

Direct flights from India and Morocco are still suspended until further notice. The US has still not opened their land borders to non-essential travellers from Canada, even though Canada opened its borders to fully vaccinated US travellers last month.