Canada shuts down the border to all but Americans

Canada has closed its borders to all foreign nationals except for Americans.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday morning that Canada is closed to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents an effort to combat COVID-19.

The exceptions are U.S citizens and diplomats.

B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix took extreme exception to the failure to keep Americans out.

He pointed out that Washington has a high infection rate, and noted the province is in favour of shutting down American access.

“We remain concerned that access from visitors from the United States continues to be allowed,” Dix told a news conference Monday. “It’s our strong view, and our strong message, that visitors from the United States not come to Canada.

B.C has experienced 30 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, and is reporting three more deaths in that time. The fatalities were residents of Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Trudeau, who is in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for novel coronavirus, said from the front of his home that airlines will be required to prohibit boarding to anyone exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

All but four airports will be closed to international flights, with the exception of Vancouver International, Calgary International, Montreal Trudeau and Pearson.

“Let me be clear, if you are abroad, it’s time for you to come home,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau was pressed with questions after the announcement as to why he’d leave the border open to U.S citizens.

He noted that it’s because of the amount of trade between the two countries.

He noted that Canadians should be staying at home to avoid catching or spreading the virus.

More to come.