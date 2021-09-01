CANADA’S WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM WINS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Canada broke a 9 year losing streak after winning gold against the United States in overtime. The 3-2 victory was monumental for the team, especially after not making it to the finals of the tournament in 2019, for the first time in history.

This is the 5th time Canada and the US has gone into overtime out of the last 7 times they faced one another.

The team’s captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winning third goal at 7:22 of 3-on-3 overtime. Brianne Jenner and Jamie Lee Rattray scored one goal each, and the team’s goalie, Ann-Renee Desbiens saved 23 goals.

Melodie Daoust was named the tournament’s MVP for leading the scoreboard with 6 goals and 6 assists during the seven games of the tournament.

This victory increases Canada’s women’s hockey prospects for the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing next year in 2022.