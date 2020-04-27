Canadian Musicians Singing Together Will Make You Smile

Last night (Sunday April 26), Canadian musicians and personalities donated their time and talent to entertaining us, and trying to raise money for Canada Food Banks with Stronger Together.
One of the highlights of the whole broadcast was this compilation of them covering Lean On Me.
Did you catch everyone involved? Watch again and try to pick these artists:
Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Michael Buble, Avril Lavigne, Geddy Lee, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Single Bad Child, Justin Bieber, Command Sisters, Desiire, Fefe Dobson, Jules Halpern, Scott Helman, Shawn Hook, Ryland James, Dan Kanter, Olivia Lunny, Marie-Mai, Sarah McLachlan, Johnny Orlando, Josh Ramsay, Serena Ryder, Tyler Shaw, The Tenors, TIKA, Walk Off The Earth and Donovan Woods.