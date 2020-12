Chloe Fineman from SNL is the queen of impressions and she proved it on Jimmy Fallon when she read various parts of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” in the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Margaret Thatcher, Nicole Kidman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep. You have to watch below! I couldn’t believe how good it was!