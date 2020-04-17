City of Surrey To Reveal Canada Day Plans “Soon”

With Canada Day around the corner, what’s the City of Surrey’s plan with COVID-19?

The federal government announced Friday its looking at ways to move its Canada Day celebrations online, with word Ottawa is collaborating with Canadian artists to put together a program of virtual celebrations, instead of the traditional July 1st gathering on Parliament Hill.

So what about Surrey?

It’s hard to imagine crowds of tens of thousands of people will be allowed to gather at the Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale like we do every year when other city’s like Calgary have already gone ahead and banned all public events until June 30th.

Special Events Project Manager Jenna Kuzemski says the city isn’t ready to comment yet but will soon.

“I have no confirmation as to how or if the event will be played out in a different way but we expect some more solid announcements regarding that in the next few weeks.”