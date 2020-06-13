Cold Cough VS COVID Cough

In this pandemic world, people are getting to be a little more paranoid when they hear someone cough.
I’m with ya. Anytime I see someone cough or sneeze, it’s red alert time! Do they have the virus? Is it just a cold? Should I quarantine myself or get tested?
Turns out that most of us can’t tell the difference between a cough that comes from COVID-19 over one that may just be a cold or a scratchy throat.
Listen below and see if you can tell the difference. Put your answers down and I’ll update this blog in a few days to reveal the answer. If you happen to be correct, maybe that’s your calling in life: a COVID bloodhound!
COUGH ONE