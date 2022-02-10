Comedian Bob Saget Autopsy Results Reveal He Died From Head Trauma

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead last month in an Orlando, Florida hotel room, died from the result of a head trauma.

A statement from his family obtained by multiple US outlets confirmed that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family stated on Wednesday in People. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

Emergency responders found the Full House star unresponsive in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on January 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s office.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

