Surrey RCMP are continuing their appeal for information regarding the possible whereabouts of missing person, Danny Bayer (please see previous release: March 20, 2018).

Mr. Bayer was last seen on March 6, 2018, near 103A Avenue and 148 Street, in the Whalley area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-32613.