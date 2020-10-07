Council greenlights Cloverdale production set for new Superman TV series

At Monday’s Regular Council meeting, Surrey City Council approved a three-year Temporary Use Permit for the use of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds as a production set for the new TV series “Superman and Lois.” The Cloverdale Fairgrounds will be transformed into Smallville, the hometown of Clark Kent (aka Superman). The set of the Warner Bros. Television (WBTV) will consist of paved roads with storefront facades. Special buildings such as the Train Station, Post Office, and the Gazette, will be built to accommodate indoor shooting of scenes. The cost of this expansive set is estimated at more than $1.5 million.

“With COVID-19 impacting the traditional use of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, securing such a high-profile production makes good economic sense for our City,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “It’s fitting that Cloverdale has been chosen for ‘Superman and Lois’ as it was the previous location of the long running Man of Steel series, ‘Smallville.’ The economic and employment spinoffs for Cloverdale and Surrey will be immediately felt with the construction of the backlot and will continue once filming begins on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. On behalf of City Council, I want to give a warm welcome to the cast and crew of Warner Brother’s newest superhero show.”

WBTV will have more than 200 people working to build the backlot set working in the areas of construction, painting, set dressing, electrical and lighting. Additionally, specialty contractors, such as concrete and asphalt, will be on site. Once complete, the production will see up to 275 cast and crew on location depending on the needs of the scene.