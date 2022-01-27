Councillor Jack Hundial Among Supporters Demanding McCallum Pay Legal Fees

A petition demanding Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum pay his own legal bills for a public mischief charge he’s currently battling in court is picking up steam.

In the petition ‘Stop the City of Surrey from Paying for Mr. McCallum’s Legal Bills’, it argues McCallum was on personal business when a woman allegedly ran over his foot after the two of them got into some sort of altercation outside a grocery store last fall, and because of that he should ‘foot’ the bill (sorry, had to).

So far more than 15,000 people have signed the petition, with Surrey Connect Councillor Jack Hundial also agreeing the onus shouldn’t be on taxpayers.

Listen to Pulse FM’s full interview with Hundial below:

