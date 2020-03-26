COVID-19 Numbers for March 24th 2020

The COVID-19 situation in British Columbia is continually evolving and the information below is current as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Cases:
* Total confirmed cases in B.C.: 659
* New cases since March 24, 2020: 42
* Hospitalized cases: 64
* Intensive care: 26
* COVID-19 related deaths: 14
* Recovered: 183
Confirmed cases by region:
* Vancouver Coastal Health: 339
* Fraser Health: 218
* Island Health: 47
* Interior Health: 46
* Northern Health: 9
Testing:
* Testing capacity in British Columbia has increased to approximately 3,500 tests per day.
* 26,681 individuals tested as of March 23, 2020.
* Across Canada, there are more than 10,000 tests per day.
* Testing is available for all who need it, but not everyone requires a test.
* If you have no symptoms, mild symptoms or you are a returning traveller self-isolating at home, you do not require a test.
* For each of these situations, the public health advice remains the same, regardless of test results: self-isolate for 10 days to monitor for the development of symptoms or until your symptoms are completely gone.
* Those who have severe illness, require hospitalization, are residents of long-term care facilities or are health-care workers will continue to be tested.
* Anyone part of an active investigation or outbreak cluster will be tested so they can be appropriately monitored.
* If symptoms appear, call your health-care provider, call 811 for guidance or check your symptoms online: https://covid19.thrive.health