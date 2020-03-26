COVID-19 Numbers for March 24th 2020

The COVID-19 situation in British Columbia is continually evolving and the information below is current as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Cases:

* Total confirmed cases in B.C.: 659

* New cases since March 24, 2020: 42

* Hospitalized cases: 64

* Intensive care: 26

* COVID-19 related deaths: 14

* Recovered: 183

Confirmed cases by region:

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 339

* Fraser Health: 218

* Island Health: 47

* Interior Health: 46

* Northern Health: 9

Testing:

* Testing capacity in British Columbia has increased to approximately 3,500 tests per day.

* 26,681 individuals tested as of March 23, 2020.

* Across Canada, there are more than 10,000 tests per day.

* Testing is available for all who need it, but not everyone requires a test.

* If you have no symptoms, mild symptoms or you are a returning traveller self-isolating at home, you do not require a test.

* For each of these situations, the public health advice remains the same, regardless of test results: self-isolate for 10 days to monitor for the development of symptoms or until your symptoms are completely gone.

* Those who have severe illness, require hospitalization, are residents of long-term care facilities or are health-care workers will continue to be tested.

* Anyone part of an active investigation or outbreak cluster will be tested so they can be appropriately monitored.

* If symptoms appear, call your health-care provider, call 811 for guidance or check your symptoms online: https://covid19.thrive.health