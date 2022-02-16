COVID Rapid Test Are Finally Coming To BC!

B.C. residents may finally get their hands on a COVID-19 rapid test, as the province announced next steps in its COVID-19 response.

However, when exactly is still undetermined. The province says millions more RATs are set to arrive soon.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says in the coming days two million tests are expected, and 10 million more will follow but are not yet in transit.

B.C.’s schools will receive the bulk of the tests, with 3.8 million more kits being allocated to K to 12 schools, plus another 2.1 million for colleges and universities.

The “broader community” will eventually receive free tests, but the details were not provided how they will be distributed.

Right now, the province says the priority remains high-risk groups like seniors.

However, only those with symptoms should get tested.