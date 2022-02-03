Dakota Johnson May Star In A “Spider-Man” Spinoff “Madame Web”

Dakota Johnson may be joining the Sony/Marvel universe.

The “Fifty Shades of Gray” star, 32, is reportedly in talks to appear in a “Spider-Man” spinoff entitled “Madame Web” for Sony Pictures. S.J. Clarkson is set to direct, awhile Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless will write the screenplay.

The Madame Web character was first introduced in 1980’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic, issue number 210. She is described as a mutant who can predict the future of Spidey superheroes and is usually drawn as an old woman who is blind and paralyzed. She is essentially surrounded by web-like machinery to help her live and stay safe.

With this female-led feature, Sony is trying to build their Sony Universe within the Marvel world. The company currently controls the film rights to the character Spider-Man, most recently seen in the box-office hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which has grossed more than $1.7 billion worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This would be AWESOME to see a Spider-Woman!