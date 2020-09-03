Deck The Halls with Boughs of Spiderwebs?

Don’t want to wait until Christmas to get festive with your Christmas tree? Why not, decorate a Halloween tree?
This seems to be the newest seasonal trend, and I love it! We all need a reason, especially in 2020, to feel festive and look forward to something fun PLUS with trick-or-treating becoming an issue this year with social distancing this is something that you could do with the kids and celebrate Halloween in a creative safe way!
I think, making the Halloween tree an October month-long event similar to the advent calendar at Christmas could be a lot of fun for the kids! Fill that Hallow-tree with spiders, ghosts, witches, ghouls, and CANDY!! Each day in October let the kids pick one candy off the hallow-tree and put it in their ‘candy bag’ then on October 31st let’em have at it! They still get the excitement of that full bag of candy and the sugar rush that goes with it, but, safely from their own home in their family bubble!!
Here are a couple of the Halloween trees that I found
Tara
View this post on Instagram
Here's the last picture of my Halloween Garden Club tree since it's about to come down to make way for a new killer tree. You can see some behind the scenes of the making of it if you become my patron! 🎃 . . Don't forget to enter the #summerweenspookysunday photo challenge by end of day Friday for a chance to win a prize pack from @norwegianhalloween and me! This week's theme is Halloween Garden Club. Check a few posts back for rules. 🎃 . . . #summerween #halloweengardenclub #vintagehalloween #everydayishalloween #halloweentree #halloweendecorations #halloweendecor #halloweenideas #halloweenideas #halloweenhome #treetopia #candycorntree #halloweenhomemakertreeofthemonth #halloweenhomemaker #halloweenhome #halloweenlifestyle #halloween365 #halloweeniseveryday #blowmold
View this post on Instagram
Happy Halloween! Maybe Christmas? #jackskellington #halloweentree #pumpkintrees #frogsbreath #halloweenbows #blackchristmastree #pumpkinking #pumpkinjack #hauntedchristmas #jackskeleton #polyjuicepotion #harrypotterornament #halloweenchristmas #halloweenchristmastree #witchhat