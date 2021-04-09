DUKE OF EDINBURGH PASSES AWAY

The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has died at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace released a statement:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The announcement has been placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Plans for a funeral were made decades ago, in consultation with the Duke, but they will need to be revised for COVID protocols. The funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. The Duke will not receive a State Funeral and his body will not be Lying-in-State. His body will lie at Windsor Castle until his funeral, as per his wishes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the public and shared his sentiments:

“Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world”

Many other world leaders and prominent figures have made similar statements. People are commending the Duke for his service to his country, but more importantly his devotion to the Queen. He has been by her side for more than seven decades.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party tweeted:

“Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed – most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.”

Our condolences to the Royal Family and the British state.