Expect Gas Prices to Continue to Surge!

Don’t expect gas prices to go down anytime soon!

With summer driving season around the corner, and the price of crude oil the highest its been in seven years, Gasbuddy’s Dan McTeague says things could get a lot worse. Plus, if Russia ends up invading Ukraine, all bets are off on how high it could get! Gulp!

How much was your last fill-up?

My fiance’s last fill-up for his Jeep Grand Cherokee was $143, and that was at Costco! (check out the video on Facebook!)



Soooo frustrating! Then again Elon Musk has never been happier!



