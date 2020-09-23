Face Masks Required in All Delta City Buildings Starting October

Beginning October 1, 2020, face masks will be required in all City of Delta facilities, including City Hall. With some exceptions, face masks will be mandatory when entering, exiting, and moving around the common areas of all City of Delta facilities except during activities where wearing a mask is unfeasible, such as swimming.

The City of Delta has established exposure control plans to maintain physical distancing during activities and signage advising patrons of the mask requirement will be in place. Consistent with the City’s ongoing approach of working together to keep the community safe, staff will be focused on education and working with facility users to achieve compliance with the face mask requirement.

“As our facilities reopen during the pandemic it is imperative that we utilize all measures available to stop the spread of COVID-19. Requiring masks to be worn in our facilities is a small inconvenience that will help keep the community and our staff safe from this virus. We have done extremely well so far by working together and making sacrifices to protect each other and our loved ones. Now as we have the chance to get back to activities indoors, it is essential that we do so safely and that includes wearing masks.”

– Mayor George V. Harvie

Patrons will be asked to bring their own face masks to facilities and follow signage and instructions from staff to keep everyone safe and limit the spread of COVID-19.

View the Mayor’s report to Council for more information about the requirement to wear masks in City of Delta facilities.

For more information on this news release, contact the Mayor’s Office at 604-946-3210 or e-mail MayorHarvie@delta.ca.