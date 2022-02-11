First Tower of Parkway in Surrey City Centre Moves Forward to Launch

Happy Thursday! Here’s some local real estate news for you, so you’re in the loop!

One of the largest mixed-use, multi-tower developments within Surrey City Centre is moving forward with the launch of its first phase of condominium sales.

This week, BlueSky Properties began selling Aspect, the first of four towers of the Parkway complex. The redevelopment is located on a 3.5-acre site at 13583 104th Avenue, located next to Surrey Civic Hall and about one block north of SkyTrain Surrey Central Station.

The Aspect tower will be a 51-storey tower with 362 condominium homes, with a unit mix of 67 studios, 130 one-bedroom units, 33 one-bedroom units with a den, and 132 two-bedroom units. The indoor living areas range from at least 352 sq ft for a studio and at least 705 sq ft for a two-bedroom unit.

Each unit also has varying private outdoor areas, ranging from 98 sq ft for studios and one-bedroom units to 279 sq ft for two-bedroom units.

In addition to the condominiums, there will be 199 rental homes.

Building residents will have access to The Residents Club at Aspect — a tower rooftop indoor and outdoor amenity space, complete with a dining lounge, meeting and study rooms, a games lounge, and outdoor lounge areas.

Additionally, the two-storey, 16,000-sq-ft standalone amenity building called Parkway House provides all residents in over 2,000 homes across all four towers of Parkway with a fitness gym, plunge pool, steam room, sauna, yoga room, sports court, workshop, and co-working space, as well as outdoor fitness, play, food, and lounge areas.

For commercial uses, The Pavilion is a 20,000-sq-ft building with retail, a restaurant, and a cafe. Other features of the complex include a dog park, central courtyard, welcome square, and public art.

Parkway is being developed with three phases with the second tower’s sales set to launch in Fall 2022.

The total floor area of the redevelopment is about 1.2 million sq ft, including roughly 200,000 sq ft of office space. The architectural firm is Perkins & Will, while the first tower’s interior designer is McKinley (DailyHive).

