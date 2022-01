“Currently five out of the 246 members of the Team Canada delegation in Beijing are in COVID-19 protocols. We are following the Beijing 2022 Playbook rules. Part of our strategy was to arrive early to allow time for confirmation testing and, if necessary, the Medical Expert Panel process to unfold. Because there will likely be persistent shedders among the delegation, we will not be sharing names at this time.” -The Canadian Olympic Committee

Members of Team Canada’s delegation includes athletes, coaches, and mission team.

The COC said it will provide a daily update of the number of members of the Team Canada delegation in COVID protocol, beginning on the first day of the Olympics.

“In the event of a confirmed positive case that results in an athlete being unable to compete, we will respect the athlete’s privacy and not announce their name without their consent. In the event they do wish to disclose their situation, we will work with them to do so.” -The Canadian Olympic Committee

Athletes needed two negative COVID tests within a 96-hour window prior to boarding a plane to China, and an additional negative test upon arrival.

In all, 215 athletes are set to represent Canada in 14 sports at the Olympics.