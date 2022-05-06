Five “Out of-the-Box” Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Happy Friday Friends! I found a great article from CNN pointing out that while lots of us will be celebrating with our family for Mothers Day on Sunday, not everyone has that option. So I wanted to share the five outside-the-box ways to celebrate this weekend that they outlined:

1. Help mothers around the world. The war in Ukraine has affected millions of women and children. Consider donating to an organization that provides for women around the world who are in need.

2. ​Volunteer. It’s a great way to spend quality time with your mom, or make a difference on your own.

3. Donate items. Maybe it will help your mom around her house while doing some spring cleaning. Maybe it will help you finally part with some items that you’ve been holding onto for too long. But whatever you donate will help someone else.

4. Write a stranger a letter. There’s a program called Love For Our Elders that lets you write letters to seniors around the world. And Mother’s Day is an important time to show someone how much they’re loved.

5. Memorialize your mom. If spending time with your mom isn’t possible, keep her memory alive somehow . . . whether that’s by dedicating a post to her on social media, watching her favorite movie or TV show, going through photos, or just doing something she loved to do (CNN).

-Kate