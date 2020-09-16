Fraser Health launches COVID-19 school exposures webpage

With more than 40 per cent of school-aged children living in the Fraser Health region, Fraser Health has created an online resource that will provide timely and accurate information to parents, teachers, and students about COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools in the region as they occur.

“Across British Columbia, teachers and students have returned to the classroom and I think everyone can recognize the daily challenges they face as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Easily accessible public resources can provide comfort to concerned teachers and families, and provide the public consistent information that reinforces confidence in the work we continue to do to ensure everyone remains safe and in good health,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposures webpage provides parents, teachers, and students with transparent information about COVID-19 exposures in a school environment, the process of contact tracing, and the steps that are taken to inform parents and staff should a positive case be reported in a school.

“We have a responsibility to be transparent, clear, and current in our communication to parents, teachers, and students about COVID-19 exposures in schools in our region, and the launch of our COVID-19 school exposures webpage provides us with an opportunity to do just that,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and CEO. “This new page is a tool for us to help keep the lines of communication open and give schools and families the resources they need to feel safe and reassured.”

Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure page will display all eleven school districts in the Fraser Health region, including:

Abbotsford (SD #34)

Burnaby (SD #41)

Coquitlam (SD #43)

Chilliwack (SD #33)

Delta (SD #37)

Fraser Cascade (SD #78)

Langley (SD #35)

Maple Ridge (SD #42)

Mission (SD #75)

New Westminster (SD #40)

Surrey (SD #36)

When an exposure letter is issued to a school in the Fraser Health region, an exposure event will be listed under the respective school district on the COVID-19 school exposure page.

It is important to note that an exposure event does not mean that all students attending the school listed have been exposed to COVID-19. Public Health makes direct contact with any individual who is a case or close contact as part of the contact tracing process.

For information about returning to school, Fraser Health’s new back-to-school resources for parents and teachers include a COVID-19 Q&A page focused on the return to school as well as a video Q&A sharing information about COVID-19’s impact on the classroom environment.

Visit our website at fraserhealth.ca/covid19 for information you can trust about COVID-19. You can also post and share English language as well as translated COVID-19-related materials in Punjabi, Hindi, Farsi, Simplified Chinese and Korean.