Grammy Winners 2020

Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Album of the Year
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best New Artist
Billie Eilish

Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend – “Higher”

Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Best Rap Album
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Best Pop Solo Performance
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
FINNEAS

Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]”

Best Americana Album
Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her – “Call My Name”

Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty

Best World Music Album
Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Best R&B Song
PJ Morton – “Say So [ft. JoJo]”

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lizzo – “Jerome”

Best R&B Performance
Anderson .Paak – “Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]”

Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Best Rock Album
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Best Rock Song
Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Best Metal Performance
Tool – “7empest”

Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Musical Theater Album
Hadestown

Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Jennifer Higdon, composer – Higdon: Harp Concerto

Best Classical Compendium
Nadia Shpachenko – The Poetry of Places

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Joyce Didonato – Songplay

Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Nicola Benedetti – Marsalis: Violin ConcertoFiddle Dance Suite

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Attacca Quartet – Shaw: Orange

Best Choral Performance
Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir – Duruflé: Complete Choral Works

Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus – Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox

Best Orchestral Performance
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Norman: Sustain

Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh

Best Engineered Album, Classical
Kronos Quartet – Riley: Sun Rings

Best Rap Song
21 Savage – “A Lot [ft. J. Cole]”

Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]”

Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie)
Marc Anthony – Opus
Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Mariachi Los Camperos – De Ayer Para Siempre

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Rosalía – El Mal Querer

Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz – #ELDISCO

Best Roots Gospel Album
Gloria Gaynor – Testimony

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
for KING & COUNTRY – Burn the Ships

Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton – “God Only Knows”

Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory”

Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”

Best Latin Jazz Album
Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-american Book Club

Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel

Best Jazz Vocal Album
Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells

Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Randy Brecker – “Sozinho”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – “All Night Long”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Jacob Collier – “Moon River”

Best Instrumental Composition
John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution

Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers – “Got to Keep On”

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Michelle Obama – Becoming

Best Children’s Music Album
Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype

Best Reggae Album
Koffee – Rapture

Best Regional Roots Music Album
Ranky Tanky – Good Time

Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Traditional Blues Album
Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome

Best Bluegrass Album
Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler

Best New Age Album
Peter Kater – Wings

Best Music Film
Beyoncé – Homecoming

Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”

Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux

Best Remixed Recording
Madonna – “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Best Album Notes
Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary

Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell

Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born