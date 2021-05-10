GROUSE GRINDERS GET READY

For once this year, there is good news of something reopening rather than closing or remaining closed.

Avid hikers and fitness enthusiasts can rejoice because the Grouse Grind reopened for the 2021 season on Monday.

The 2.9 km trail is very popular, and many climb it multiple times a year in order to improve their time and subsequently their stamina and health.

The Grind, a one-way uphill only trail with an elevation gain of 853 metres, sees about 150,000 people every year. They end off the Grind with a spectacular view from the south face of Grouse Mountain.

The trail is open 7 am to 6:30 pm daily and reservations for the Grouse Mountain Skyride back down the mountain are available online.

It is worth mentioning that the BCMC trail, a popular alternative to the Grouse Grind, can expect closures at different times throughout this season for maintenance and upgrades. This leaves the Grind as the only viable option for lovers of Grouse Mountain.

The first closure for the BCMC trail is scheduled for May 10th, and the trail will be closed from Monday to Thursday for 10 weeks.