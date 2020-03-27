Health workers at Surrey and Langley care home test positive for COVID-19

A staff member of Elim Village – The Harrison and a community health worker supporting Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The two individuals are in self-isolation at home.

A Fraser Health SWAT team is on site and communications with residents and families is underway.

Elim Village – The Harrison, owned by Elim Christian Care Society, is a retirement community located in Surrey with long term care, assisted living and independent living. The staff member provided care in long term care.

Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens, owned by Chartwell Retirement Residences, is a seniors community located in Langley with long term care, assisted living and independent living. The home care worker provided care within their independent living.

These are the third and fourth facilities in Fraser Health where a staff member or community health worker tested positive. There is one facility in Fraser Health where a resident tested positive. No additional transmission has occurred at this time.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at Elim Village – The Harrison and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens. Fraser Health is working with the staff at both site and home care clients to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at Elim Village – The Harrison and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens will not be working at any other facility.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following:

Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

Visitors have been limited to only essential visitors.

Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Residents, clients, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health will have a presence at each site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, communications on site to answer staff, residents and family questions, and active checks of symptoms in staff and residents.

For more information on COVID-19 and steps being taken to reduce its impact, visit www.fraserhealth.ca/covid19.