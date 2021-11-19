Highway 7 to Hope Has Reopened for Essential Travel

Here’s a highway update for you! Highway 7 to Hope has now been reopened for essential travel to help people get home and to help with the movement of goods.

The BC government announced the reopening of the roadway on Thursday afternoon. In a statement, the province warns drivers to expect single-lane alternating traffic and significant delays due to congestion.

“If it is not essential, don’t travel. Obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Check DriveBC.ca for additional updates.”

On Wednesday night, Highway 7 was temporarily opened to help those who were stranded. At one point, as many as 1,200 people were stranded in Hope as part of the highway was covered in mud and debris.

Crews are working to remove debris from Highway 3. The opening of this corridor is expected at some point this weekend, for essential travel only (DailyHive).

Still, with this update it is best to stay home until road conditions are fully back to normal.