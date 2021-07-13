Humidity Will Make It Feel Like 33 Degrees Tomorrow in Metro-Vancouver

NOOOOOOOO! Just when we thought we escaped the sweltering hot days of summer, news has come out that the climate has other plans.

According to Environment Canada, we can expect another seven days of mostly sunny skies and HEAT.

We are seeing sunshine across the board in the weather forecast and there will also be a mix of sun and clouds expected towards the end of the week.

Now, heres the kicker… even though the temperatures listed online are similar to last week (daytime temperatures ranging between 22°C and 24°C.) It’ll feel WAY warmer due to humidity.

According to Environment Canada, it could feel as warm as 31°C on Monday and 33°C on Tuesday due to humidity.

On the plus side, overnight temperatures will be much cooler – between 14°C and 16°C.

But with that being said, you should absolutely take this as your sign to RUN to Canadian Tire, SuperStore, Walmart, etc to grab a fan before they sell out again if you need one.

Stay cool out there friends!

-Kate Tattersall