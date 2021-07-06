iPhone 13 coming in 2021? Here’s What We Know So Far!

It seems (based on how much it is being discussed currently on the internet ) that the 2021 iPhone 13 models are a couple of months away from launching! September is the month they are expected to be launched.

The 2021 iPhone lineup will look similar to the 2020 iPhone lineup, with four devices in sizes that include 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches, with two of the iPhones being higher-end “Pro” models and two positioned as lower-cost, more affordable devices.

Major design changes however, are are not expected – and 2021 iPhones will have the same feature set as the 2020 iPhones.

But of course, like every apple iPhone launch, the big selling point is the improved camera! We can for sure count on camera improvements, a faster A-series processor, a new 5G chip from Qualcomm, increased battery life, and some tweaks to the notch.

When it comes to improved camera technology, rumours suggest we could see the larger sensor in the iPhone 12 Pro Max extend to other models, along with the Sensor-Shift Stabilization feature for better auto-focus and stabilization across the lineup.

There are also rumours of improvements to the Ultra Wide lenses on the “Pro” iPhone 13 models with lower apertures for better performance in low-light conditions and improved autofocus, but few changes are expected for the Wide lens in the devices. The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are expected to feature a new diagonal camera lens setup, a departure from the design of the iPhone 12 models.

Apple also is said to be considering adding an in-display fingerprint sensor to the iPhone 13 models, which would be used in addition to Face ID as an alternate biometric authentication method, but it seems like this is likely something that will be saved for a future iPhone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in June that the 2022 iPhones will feature under-display Touch ID (credit: MacRumors.com).

We’re overall just hoping that the iPhone 13 models have an even larger battery capacity than the iPhone 12 models. Oh, and more storage space! That would be nice too.

Will you be making the upgrade? Or are you happy with your current device?

Join the conversation on-air with Kate in the afternoon by calling 778-574-1077 or on social media @pulse1077.

-Kate Tattersall