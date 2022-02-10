It’s Britney B***H – The Popstar Is Teasing Her Comeback

Britney Spears is back in her happy place. The pop star returned to the dance studio and teased that she is working on her first project in five years after being freed from her conservatorship.

Spears shared a video to Instagram Wednesday of herself dancing to a fan favorite song from her 2007 album, “Blackout,” in a red cutout bodysuit and black strappy heels.

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section of the post with messages of support, with many celebrating the “Gimme More” singer’s rare acknowledgment of her most critically acclaimed album.

It’s so fun to see her happy again and hopefully this leads to some great new Britney music!!