It’s National Buy an Instrument Day – why is this cool?

For me, music has been my get-up-and-go, my medicine, and my comforting pal when needed, never-mind the best way to get over a break-up! I have tried to play instruments but prefer, because I kind of suck at it – to just be a listener. The fact that my parents allowed me to try playing ( their poor ears) as a child is awesome, and I think it helped develop my passion for music! It is very hard to imagine a world without songs, or melodies, or even tunes that get stuck in our heads. Music nurtures us, develops us, accompanies us, and rewards us as we journey through our lives.