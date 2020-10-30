Jaclyn’s 3 FAV Hallowen Chocolate & Candy

TOP 3 FAV CHOLATE:
- Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds
- I love the crunch to cholate ratio in chocolate covered albums! It feels substantial when you’re eating it, rather than a chocolate that just melts away in your mouth
- Reeces Peanut Butter Cups
- These should just be at the top of everyone’s list (unless you’re allergic of course). There is no better combo then chocolate and peanut butter.
- Snickers
- I just recently got on board the snickers game but I have to say they are so delicious!! Gooey, again substantial and I mean caramel and cholate are a close second to peanut butter and chocolate
TOP 3 FAV CANDY:
- Sour Cherry Blasters
- Been my favorite since I was a kid and can’t give them up! I love the texture, some gummies are too oft, these are nice and firm and have the perfect amount of sweet and sour
- Sour Skittles
- Honestly, give me anything sour and I’ll love it
- Nibs
- This is a weird one, because I don’t LOVE liquorice but I do love nibs, I think because they’re bite size and the texture is a little more firm.. I don’t know I’m weird.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!! Be safe, have fun and eat ALL the Candy