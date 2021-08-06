Jeopardy Fans Aren’t Happy, Ed Sheeran Kicking Off NFL With Concert & MORE!

Kanye West Had Second ‘Donda’ Listening Party… Still No Album

Is anyone surprised Kanye West is still playing the waiting game? West yet again livestreamed his new album, “Donda,” from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night — but the album is still not available on streaming services. After initially being scheduled for release on July 23, West’s 10th studio album — named after his beloved mother Donda West, who died in 2007 — failed to make its new drop date on Friday morning.

Despite the fact that he’s been indefinitely holed up at the stadium to finish “Donda” and even held another listening party there — with his ex Kim Kardashian and their four kids in attendance again after also showing their support at the July 22 event — his record was still missing in action. GIVE US MTHE MUSIC YE

Jeopardy Fans Are Mad That Mike Richards May Be The New Host

Hot takes from big “Jeopardy!” watchers are sizzling on social media in response to claims that Richards, 46, is in “advanced negotiations” to become the trivia series’ permanent master of ceremonies. Representatives for the show declined to comment to The Post.

“If Mike Richards is going to be the new host of Jeopardy!, I’m done,” one fuming fan wrote on Twitter. “I don’t think Alex Trebek would’ve chosen him as successor.”

… Those are some powerful words for sure!

Britney Spears Celebrate First iPad She’s Ever Owned

Britney Spears excitedly announced Thursday that she finally owns an iPad.

“OK, guys, great news. I got my first iPad today, I am so excited.”

Spears told fans that while her sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, “have owned one” for a while, she never had an Apple tablet herself.

The Grammy winner went public in June with her battle to end her controversial conservatorship wielded by her father, Jamie. She has accused him of abuse and controlling everything in her life, including her bank accounts and even her birth control. She’s taking her father Jamie Spears to court this month in the hopes of getting him removed from her conservatorship

Jennifer Aniston Defends Her Decision To Cut Non Vaccinated People Out Of Her Life

Jen was met with criticism recently, after she revealed that she cut ties with “a few people” in her inner circle because they didn’t get vaccinated or disclose their vaccine status. And on Thursday, she faced her detractors head-on, sharing her thoughts on the subject again to her Instagram Story.