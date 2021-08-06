Jeopardy Fans Aren’t Happy, Ed Sheeran Kicking Off NFL With Concert & MORE!

Kanye West Had Second ‘Donda’ Listening Party… Still No Album
Is anyone surprised Kanye West is still playing the waiting game? West yet again livestreamed his new album, “Donda,” from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night — but the album is still not available on streaming services. After initially being scheduled for release on July 23, West’s 10th studio album — named after his beloved mother Donda West, who died in 2007 — failed to make its new drop date on Friday morning.
Despite the fact that he’s been indefinitely holed up at the stadium to finish “Donda” and even held another listening party there — with his ex Kim Kardashian and their four kids in attendance again after also showing their support at the July 22 event — his record was still missing in action. GIVE US MTHE MUSIC YE
Jeopardy Fans Are Mad That Mike Richards May Be The New Host
Hot takes from big “Jeopardy!” watchers are sizzling on social media in response to claims that Richards, 46, is in “advanced negotiations” to become the trivia series’ permanent master of ceremonies. Representatives for the show declined to comment to The Post.
“If Mike Richards is going to be the new host of Jeopardy!, I’m done,” one fuming fan wrote on Twitter. “I don’t think Alex Trebek would’ve chosen him as successor.”
… Those are some powerful words for sure!
Britney Spears Celebrate First iPad She’s Ever Owned
Britney Spears excitedly announced Thursday that she finally owns an iPad.
“OK, guys, great news. I got my first iPad today, I am so excited.”
Spears told fans that while her sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, “have owned one” for a while, she never had an Apple tablet herself.
The Grammy winner went public in June with her battle to end her controversial conservatorship wielded by her father, Jamie. She has accused him of abuse and controlling everything in her life, including her bank accounts and even her birth control. She’s taking her father Jamie Spears to court this month in the hopes of getting him removed from her conservatorship
Jennifer Aniston Defends Her Decision To Cut Non Vaccinated People Out Of Her Life
Jen was met with criticism recently, after she revealed that she cut ties with “a few people” in her inner circle because they didn’t get vaccinated or disclose their vaccine status. And on Thursday, she faced her detractors head-on, sharing her thoughts on the subject again to her Instagram Story.
In her post, Aniston responded to a fan who had asked, “But if [Jennifer’s] vaccinated she’s protected correct? Why be worried about [having unvaxxed people] around her?”
Aniston explained, “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me,” referring to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 infections.
“I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die,” the Golden Globe winner continued. “BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”
“THAT is why I worry,” Aniston said. “We have to care about more than just ourselves.”
LOVE THIS! Yes Jen! The idea that it’s bigger than you is what everyone needs to get into their heads!
Ed Sheeran Is Helping To Kick Off This Years NFL Season With A CONCERT!
On Friday, Ed Sheeran joined TODAY with a big announcement: He’s kicking off the 2021 NFL season with a special concert!
“Yeah, my announcement is, I am playing the NFL Kickoff in Tampa Bay on Sept. 9,” he shared exclusively with Erin McLaughlin on TODAY. “And yeah, I’m really excited. First time I’ve done anything really musically for the NFL, and I’m a big fan.”
He added, “It’s a big moment for me. I’ve never done anything really with the NFL.”
The 2021 Kickoff Experience will happen Thursday, Sept. 9, at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida, beginning 12 p.m. EST that day. Sheeran will take the stage at 7 p.m. EST, right before the kickoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The best part is we will all be able to watch it on our TV’s!!
Jeff Bezos Is Throwing A Space Themed Party To Celebrate His 11 Minutes In Space….
Jeff Bezos is throwing a huge fancy dress party this weekend to celebrate his successful space launch, Page Six has exclusively learned.The Amazon founder, 57, has picked the theme “Out of This World,” and his guests will have to dress to impress.
The bash is being held in California, and we’re told that it will celebrate the billionaire’s 10-minute trip to space last month alongside his younger brother, Mark.
The news comes after Bezos lost his title as the world’s richest man — being supplanted by French fashion mogul Bernard Arnault of LVMH, whose net worth recently reached $195.8 billion, while Bezos’ fortune is listed at $192.6 billion, according to Forbes.
Maybe we donate that party next time, hey Jeff?