Jerry Springer Says He Knew His Show Was Stupid “But It Was Fun”

Jerry Springer is well aware that his raucous talk show was silly, but he has no regrets… “JERRY JERRY JERRY”

“I can’t think of anything more fun. I mean, I never took it seriously. I always knew it was a stupid show. But it’s fun, and people enjoyed it. It isn’t going to save the world, but it’s not going to kill you either.” – Jerry Springer

‘The Jerry Springer Show’ aired 27 seasons and nearly 5,000 episodes between 1991 and 2018. It started with a focus on political issues but quickly devolved into guests’ tales of adultery and expletive-filled physical fights… A lot of them.

Springer loved it because he said that it introduced real, gritty people to American television. That it did!!

If you need a little refresher on ‘The Jerry Springer Show’.. Enjoy below!