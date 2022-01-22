John Legend is the most recent celeb to get in the beauty business with new skincare line!

I’m all for celebs putting our products, but this one was an unexpected launch! Nonetheless, get ready for a “legendary” glow.

Here’s the story:

Seemingly ageless singer John Legend is the latest celebrity to get into the beauty business, with a new skincare line.

“Of course, I’m in the public eye, and so there’s a bit more of a premium placed on making sure we take care of ourselves and present ourselves well to the public,” the perennially youthful-looking musician, who is somehow 43, told Fortune.

“But everybody has skin, and everybody cares about their skin, and everybody cares about presenting themselves well in every situation … It’s such an important part of who they are, and how they present themselves to the world, and how they feel.”

Legend is developing the yet-unnamed label with A-Frame Brands — which worked with Naomi Osaka on the launch of her sun and skincare range, Kinlò, and is also partnering with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on their forthcoming baby care line, Proudly Company. Both of those brands are similarly geared toward consumers of color.

Does this man look like he’s 43?! We’ll have what he’s having.

But Legend faces stiff competition in the celebrity skincare space; fellow baby-faced Grammy winner Pharrell launched his Humanrace line in 2020, and Jennifer Lopez’s JLo Beauty also offers products that promise a younger-looking complexion (Pagesix).

-Kate