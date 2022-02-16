Justin Bieber & Tim Biebes Reportedly “Saved” Tim Hortons..?

Apparently the colab between Tim Hortons & Justin Bieber was more than just 2 great Canadian things getting together.. It was a lifeline.

Bieber partnered with Tim Hortons a few months ago and boy did they need help. Sales fell 11% in 2020, largely because of the pandemic.. CUE: Justin Bieber

JB and Tim Hortons created a line of Timbits called Timbiebs. Justin himself was heavily involved in selecting the flavors, and they did not disappoint,white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle. Not onylw ere they delivious but they also FLEW off the shelves.. Including the merch that you could purchase along with it.