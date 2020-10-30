Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Hologram Of Her Late Father For Her BDAY And It Is SO Futuristic

Kim Kardashian just celebrated her 40th birthday and her husband Kanye West gave her a very special gift, it was a hologram video of her dad Robert Kardashian. Rob Kardashian passed away in 2003 but reappeared in 2020 to wish a happy birthday to his daughter. You have to check out this gift! Welcome to the future
For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨