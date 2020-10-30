Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Hologram Of Her Late Father For Her BDAY And It Is SO Futuristic

By October 30, 2020Entertainment, Jaclyn

Kim Kardashian just celebrated her 40th birthday and her husband Kanye West gave her a very special gift, it was a hologram video of her dad Robert Kardashian. Rob Kardashian passed away in 2003 but reappeared in 2020 to wish a happy birthday to his daughter. You have to check out this gift! Welcome to the future