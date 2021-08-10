Kate’s Review of H&M HOME

I finally did it! After talking about this place on air for awhile, I made a trip out to Burnaby over the weekend to check out The Amazing Brentwood with the main goal of shopping at the new H&M HOME.

Now, to give a little back story… I LOVE interior design and I love a good deal EVEN MORE. I was really excited to see that H&M HOME was opening a location in Burnaby because there are only 4 locations in all of Canada. If you’re curious – the other locations are at West Edmonton Mall, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and CF Carrefour Laval in Montreal.

Here’s what Daily Hive had to say when the store in Metro-Vancouver opened. H&M Home interior stores, offer contemporary decor and home accessories. With styles for pillows, bedding, home storage, dinnerware and tableware, rugs, bath and shower, blankets, curtains, cookware, and toys.

The entire store in Burnaby, including H&M Home, spans a footprint of about 30,000 sq ft. The H&M Home store section flows seamlessly with the rest of the store (DailyHive).

Now for MY review.

There’s no debating that it is a beautiful store. The H&M overall is huge and beautiful. They have large sections for mens, women’s and kids clothing, and the fact that H&M HOME is added into the store and has its own separate wing is very nice and provides a seamless shopping experience…. or does it?

Honestly, as cool as is was to have a home section in a clothing store, it doesn’t really make sense. I was expecting to see H&M and H&M HOME to be in two separate stores next to each other. Maybe I’m over thinking the logistics of the shopping experience there, but say you pick out some candle sticks, towels, plates, and more at H&M HOME and then walk over to look at clothes. Are you going to have to bring all of your home essentials into the change room with you? It’s just awkward and weird to have clothes and home shopping in the same store. But hey, I guess that could be a good tip to give – do your clothing shopping first, then head to the home section on your way out.

The home section itself is relatively small but it is very well organized and modern looking, making it a fun space to browse in. Truthfully, I think I really worked up my expectations on how cool H&M HOME would be. I kept picturing it as something that was going to have lots of cool furniture pieces and larger items like couches, tables and mirrors at reasonable prices. So, I was a little let down to find out it is more of a home essentials area like DailyHive described above (something I didn’t read or know until going in and seeing for myself – I wanted to get a raw reaction for this blog).

But don’t get me wrong, with all that said, the things that they did have in there were super nice and I was very impressed with the pricing. Maybe in the future it will expand to something bigger with even more selection.

Here are some photos that I took while I was there so you know exactly what to expect if you haven’t been yet:

Cute right?

My closing thoughts and overall review is that I do think it is worth checking out if you are in Burnaby or heading to Brentwood mall anyway. I’m sure you’ll find a lot of nice things to spice up your home! Would I recommend making a trip all the way there just for H&M HOME?… no. You can totally find all these kinds of things at Winners and Homesense – BUT since this is 1 of 4 Canadian locations, I do understand the excitement factor of wanting to check it out. Heck, thats why I went!

Have you shopped here yet? Do you plan to? What are your thoughts? Join the conversation on social media @Pulse1077!

Also, let me know if there are any other stores you’d want me to review… at this point my shopping addiction is a personality trait HAHA!

Have a great week everyone!

-Kate Tattersall