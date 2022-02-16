Learn Python Coding at Surrey Libraries – and No It Isn’t Snake Taming!

By February 16, 2022General

If you want your teen to stay out of trouble and try something new, why not learn Python Coding?

Surrey Libraries has partnered with UBC to host a ‘Gearing Up’ Intro to Python Coding Language For Teens on February 22nd, with Surrey Libraries also offering a whole bunch of other coding programs for kids of all ages.

Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra spoke to Rima Pradhan, Vancouver Events & Clubs Coordinator with UBC on what exactly python coding is, its benefits to kids, jobs you can get out of it, and more!

 

 

 

 