Lindsay Lohan KILLED it in the Planet Fitness Superbowl Commercial.

It’s an ad for Planet Fitness, and the theme is that the gym has turned Lindsay’s life around from train wreck to the picture of mental and physical health.

The voiceover is hilarious … Lindsay has gone from DUI to DIY. She’s so mentally acute she destroyed on “Jeopardy!” And the turnaround has left the paparazzi in tears, check it out below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TEKZo6b11M