Looking to social distance and get out of the house this long-weekend? We have just the thing – GHOST TOWNS!

Bralorne & Bradian

Bralorne is known for being a historic underground gold mining community—located 80 miles west of Lillooet. The mines were eventually shut down and the town remained abandoned for many years. In 2002, plans were put in place to re-open the Bralorne Mine due to rising gold prices.

Bralorne’s third townsite Bradian wasn’t occupied since the 1970s and in 2014 it was put on the market, selling for one million. After only 7 months of having purchased the ghost town, the Chinese investors decided they need to sell it because of changes made to BC’s immigration rules.