LOOKS LIKE BIG OUTDOOR EVENTS ARE A NO GO FOR SUMMER 2021

2020 saw many cancellations and postponing of events, and 2021 is following suit.

Dr. Bonnie Henry crushed the hopes of many large event organizers during the press conference on Monday by stating, “I can say there is not likely to be big events of any sort, even outdoors, through this summer and into the fall and winter of next year.”

Most organizers couldn’t have imagined that COVID-19 would cancel events two years in a row. However, that is the reality as BC combats a harsh third wave of the pandemic.

One of the big events being called is the Honda Celebration of Light.

“We were obviously keeping our options open, but the reality is with the ongoing health situation, it’s just not feasible. We can’t socially distance half a million people,” said Honda Celebration of Light executive producer Paul Runnals.

The same fate is determined for the annual Pride parade, the Pride festival at Sunset Beach and the PNE fair.

“What our staff has been working on is a hybrid of virtual events and some small 50 person or less, seated, spaced out, distanced pride lounges and a mini festival,” said Vancouver Pride Society executive director Andrea Arnot.

“What we are trying to do now is model different ramp ups and different numbers for an in-person event. And we are very, very hopeful we are able to do an in person fair in some capacity,” said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance.

At some point, it is not financially feasible to hold huge events for a small group of people.

BC residents should brace themselves for an uneventful, stay-at-home summer.