Madonna Wants To Go On Tour With Britney Spears And Reinact Their Famous Kiss

Madonna is ready to go back to the early 2000’s! The Queen of Pop wants to go on tour with Britney Spears and redo their infamous kiss from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Hell yeah!” Madonna, 63, said on Instagram Live Tuesday after a fan asked whether she plans to do another world tour one day. “Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?”

However, the Material Girl acknowledged she was “not sure” if Spears, 40, would “be into” the idea.

Still, Madonna said she thinks a joint tour “would be really cool,” adding, “We could reenact the original [kiss].”

I would LOVE a Britney and Madonna reunion tour

(photo from TMZ)