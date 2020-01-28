Man charged with sexual interference

Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit is advising the public of a sexual interference investigation which involved a private instructor who allegedly abused two former students.

Investigators believe there may be more victims in the community and are encouraging anyone with more information to come forward.

This investigation began on July 9, 2019, when Surrey RCMP received a report of sexual interference which involved two victims who were youths when the incidents allegedly took place, between 2010 and 2012. The incidents are alleged to have occurred at a private residence in the Newton area, where the youth attended studies with a private instructor.

Following the report made to police, BC Prosecution Services have approved two charges of Sexual Interference against 78 year-old Nader Abdulaziz.

“We understand that reporting sexual interference can be difficult for victims,” says Staff Sergeant Lindsay O’Ruairc, Surrey RCMP Vulnerable Persons Section. “Our officers are compassionate and ready to listen, and we have victim services staff who can help support you throughout the process.”

To contact investigators from the Special Victim’s Unit, please call Surrey RCMP: 604-599-0502.