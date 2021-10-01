Masks Now Mandatory for all Students K-12

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced this morning that the Provincial Health Order relating to masks for students in schools is being expanded from kids grade 4-12, to include all students in grades K-12. The move comes after several school districts in the lower mainland, including here in Surrey already made the move to make masks mandatory. Dr Henry cited some recent research that showed a spike in infections between kids aged 5-11. Dr. Henry was joined by Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside, and said that the new mandate is in place so that students can continue to attend school in person, full time. They also acknowledged that there may certain challenges for younger students, but that they have confidence in teachers and staff to implement the new regulations, which officially take effect on Monday and will last through the Fall semester.